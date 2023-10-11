Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and their kids go dirtbike racing

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s kids are fearless! The adventure-seeking family loves surfing, horseback riding, and jiu-jitsu, are turning into epic dirtbike riders! On Wednesday, the mother of 3 shared two photos and an impressive video of their family race day on the dirtbike track. “Not competitive at all,” she quipped in the caption with crying laughing emojis.

In the first photo, the proud parents smiled happily with one of their sons, who kept their protective helmet on. The couple shares 11-year-old daughter India Rose, and 9-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. In the second photo, Elsa posed with India Rose, who rocked lime green gear, with the mother-daughter duo proving that motorsports aren’t just for boys and girls can get dirty too.

The video proved just how good the kids are! Sasha and Tristan blazed through the track, honking their horns and catching some serious air while taking one of the dirt mounds. “Sick,” the proud dad said in the selfie-style video.



Pataky-Hemsworth family: full of talent

The Hemsworth twins are proving to be very coordinated and athletic, which isn’t too surprising considering who their parents are. Last year, in November, the action stars shared how proud they were after the twins took home gold medals in jiu-jitsu at the BJJ Australian Open 2023.

They are also impressive surfers. Last year in August, the ‘Thor’ star shared an epic video of one of the twins riding his first tube on a surfboard. “My 8-year-old’s first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember for ever!” He captioned the video (a tube is a word surfers use to describe riding inside the curve or barrel of a breaking wave).

As for India Rose, along with dirt bike racing, she has a shared love of equestrian with her mom. This year in April they even compete in the same event. “Such a great weekend both competing at the same event,” Pataky captioned the post. “She is going to be much better than me in a blink! So much fun to share all these moments with you Indi!”