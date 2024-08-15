Suri Cruise enjoys of her last walks in NYC before heading to college

Even Suri Cruise knows life is too short to match socks. The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's life is about to change as she leaves the nest for college. On Wednesday, August 14, she was spotted looking cool and casual with funky socks while walking around New York City.

© The Grosby Group Suri Cruise is spotted on a stroll in New York City

Suri wore a t-shirt, plaid shorts, mismatched socks, and cool sneakers as she strolled through the city with headphones. It's one of the last walks Suri will take around the Big Apple before starting her life as a first-year college student.

© The Grosby Group Katie Holmes recently opened up about her feelings on Suri's college plans

According to Carnegie Mellon University, which is the school sweater she was rocking on her final days of high school, the first-year orientation starts next week; her first semester starts on August 26.

© The Grosby Group The 18-year-old will start her first semester of college in less than two weeks

How Katie Holmes is doing with the change

© Backgrid/The Grosby Group Suri Cruise attends her graduation ceremony

It's a bittersweet moment for parents when they watch their children leave for college. Katie and Suri are incredibly close, and there have been reports that the actress is very protective of Suri and was overwhelmed with her leaving for college. Thankfully, they should only be around a 2-hour drive away from each other.

In a recent feature with Town & Country, Holmes said she was "proud" of Suri. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," the alone-together star said.

She also quipped that she would add extra meetings with her book club to keep her busy. "The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” she said, laughing. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”

© GettyImages Suri and Katie

Once Suri does start college, we may see a new side of Holmes, who still has some things she wants to check off her bucket list. She revealed in her interview with the Sunday Times that she would “absolutely” “love” to get into cosmetics. The Coda star also wants to continue to write and direct her own films adding, “Maybe write a few books - fiction.”