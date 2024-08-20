Tom Cruise is all smiles in helicopter ride while Katie Holmes drops daughter Suri off at college

Tom Cruise was all smiles in London during his latest helicopter ride. The Hollywood star was spotted landing at London Battersea Heliport over the weekend after his vacation around the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Katie Holmes was returning to New York City, after dropping their daughter Suri at university.

The actor spent some time vacationing after his incredible stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was photographed at the airport wearing a casual outfit, which consisted of a white polo shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a blue hat.

© Andy Cheung Tom Cruise at the Paris Olympics

It's unclear if Cruise has been in contact with his daughter since she is starting a new life chapter at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. The 18-year-old daughter of the former celebrity couple is set to begin classes this week, and Katie decided to help her settle in.

The actress was photographed this Monday arriving in New York City, wearing gray sweatpants, an off-white hoodie, a black baseball hat, and flats, as she arrived at her home. She was also seen carrying her bag after being with Suri all weekend.

© GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes and Suri in NYC

Multiple reports indicate that Suri has an estranged relationship with the actor, including her latest name change, sharing her preference to be called Suri Noelle. Katie recently talked about her excitement for her daughter to start her life in college.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise on October 10, 2009.

“Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy,” she said. “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings,” she said to Town & Country, reminiscing about her time at Columbia University. “It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

