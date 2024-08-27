Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump in vacation pics with her mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger is spending some time with her mom before the birth of her third baby. The author shared various photos of a vacation on the East Coast alongside her mother, Maria Shriver, as the two made the most of their weekend and spent some time relaxing and having fun together.

The photos were shared on Instagram and featured some of the highlights of Schwarzenegger's weekend. The first photo showed the two women hugging and smiling for the camera. Schwarzenegger opted for light and pastel colors, wearing a light blue sleeveless top that she paired with a white dress and some white sunglasses. In the case of Shriver, she wore black for the occasion, wearing a matching pair of pants and a button-up. She rounded out the look with a stylish hat.

More photos showed Shriver smiling with the home they were staying at in the backdrop, a stunning-looking sunset, and a photo of a large disposable coffee cup from Dunkin. "Bumped our way to the East Coast," Schwarzenegger captioned the post. "Swipe for the real star of the show."

Schwarzenegger's third pregnancy

Earlier this year, Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt shared the news of their third pregnancy. Since then, she's been sharing various adorable photos showing off her bump on social media. Schwarzenegger and Pratt are the parents o Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2.

One of her most recent posts shows her youngest daughter, Lyla, holding onto Pratt tightly in a hug. Pratt is seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a hat, and some large sunglasses." When you have plans to go fast at 8, but your boss demands cuddles at 7:55," she captioned the post, adding an emotional-looking emoji.

Pratt shared the photo on his Instagram stories, adding a sweet comment. "What the boss wants, the boss gets!" he wrote.