2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks: Karol G, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

The 2024 MTV VMAs are finally here, and some of our favorite celebrities are taking this as the perfect opportunity to show their stylish looks before the show starts.
Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the highly anticipated award show is set to have many surprises and special performances from fan-favorite artists, including Karol G, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Suki Waterhouse, and more.
Check out all the fashion moments of the night, including Sabrina Carpenter's Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.
Karol G
Karol G surprised fans with her new hairstyle. The Colombian singer wore a fiery yellow dress paired with heeled sandals and a bold red lip.
Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black ensemble. The Puerto Rican singer looked elegant in a black suit paired with matching black shoes and sunglasses.
Lisa
Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, looked stunning in a hooded corset dress featuring long sleeves. She paired the look with a statement necklace and posed on the red carpet.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan wore a sheer maxi dress with a cloak on the carpet, channeling a medieval warrior, and posing with a sword on the red carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a white sparkly gown paired with a diamond necklace. The fan-favorite singer was all smiles arriving at the award show, wearing a Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.
Anitta
Anitta wore a bridal minidress featuring a veil and a train, paired with metallic heels and diamond jewelry.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae wore an all-white look at the MTV VMAs. The 'Diet Pepsi' singer wore a satin top crop top and mini shorts paired with white heels.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse stepped out in a black semi-sheer dress. The model, singer, and actress styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.
Thalia
Thalia attended the 2024 MTV Video Music in New York City wearing a gold gown paired with matching heels.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey wore a jaw-dropping red look. The 'Little Mermaid' star wore a sparkly red gown, matching red heels, and a bold red lip.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes, who is set to take the stage tonight, posed for photos at his arrival wearing an all-black look.
Danna Paola
Danna Paola wore a black corset dress featuring a yellow train. The Mexican star paired the look with black heels and a diamond necklace.