2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks: Karol G, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

The 2024 MTV VMAs are finally here, and some of our favorite celebrities are taking this as the perfect opportunity to show their stylish looks before the show starts.

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the highly anticipated award show is set to have many surprises and special performances from fan-favorite artists, including Karol G, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Suki Waterhouse, and more.

Check out all the fashion moments of the night, including Sabrina Carpenter's Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.

© Valerie Terranova Karol G Karol G surprised fans with her new hairstyle. The Colombian singer wore a fiery yellow dress paired with heeled sandals and a bold red lip.

© Jamie McCarthy Rauw Alejandro Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black ensemble. The Puerto Rican singer looked elegant in a black suit paired with matching black shoes and sunglasses.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Lisa Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, looked stunning in a hooded corset dress featuring long sleeves. She paired the look with a statement necklace and posed on the red carpet.



© Gilbert Flores Chappell Roan Chappell Roan wore a sheer maxi dress with a cloak on the carpet, channeling a medieval warrior, and posing with a sword on the red carpet.



© Noam Galai Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a white sparkly gown paired with a diamond necklace. The fan-favorite singer was all smiles arriving at the award show, wearing a Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Anitta Anitta wore a bridal minidress featuring a veil and a train, paired with metallic heels and diamond jewelry.

© Noam Galai Addison Rae Addison Rae wore an all-white look at the MTV VMAs. The 'Diet Pepsi' singer wore a satin top crop top and mini shorts paired with white heels.

© Noam Galai Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse stepped out in a black semi-sheer dress. The model, singer, and actress styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Thali­a Thali­a attended the 2024 MTV Video Music in New York City wearing a gold gown paired with matching heels.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Halle Bailey Halle Bailey wore a jaw-dropping red look. The 'Little Mermaid' star wore a sparkly red gown, matching red heels, and a bold red lip.



© ANGELA WEISS Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes, who is set to take the stage tonight, posed for photos at his arrival wearing an all-black look.

