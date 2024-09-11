Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks: Karol G, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. © Dimitrios Kambouris

Including Sabrina Carpenter's Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 6:57 PM EDT

The 2024 MTV VMAs are finally here, and some of our favorite celebrities are taking this as the perfect opportunity to show their stylish looks before the show starts. 

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the highly anticipated award show is set to have many surprises and special performances from fan-favorite artists, including Karol G, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Suki Waterhouse, and more. 

Check out all the fashion moments of the night, including Sabrina Carpenter's Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards. 

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Karol G attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic)© Valerie Terranova

Karol G

Karol G surprised fans with her new hairstyle. The Colombian singer wore a fiery yellow dress paired with heeled sandals and a bold red lip.

SEPTEMBER 11: Rauw Alejandro attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. © Jamie McCarthy

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black ensemble. The Puerto Rican singer looked elegant in a black suit paired with matching black shoes and sunglasses. 

Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.© Dimitrios Kambouris

Lisa

Lisa, the youngest member of BLACKPINK, looked stunning in a hooded corset dress featuring long sleeves. She paired the look with a statement necklace and posed on the red carpet.

Chappell Roan at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York. © Gilbert Flores

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan wore a sheer maxi dress with a cloak on the carpet, channeling a medieval warrior, and posing with a sword on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Noam Galai

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a white sparkly gown paired with a diamond necklace. The fan-favorite singer was all smiles arriving at the award show, wearing a Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.

Anitta attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Dimitrios Kambouris

Anitta

Anitta wore a bridal minidress featuring a veil and a train, paired with metallic heels and diamond jewelry. 

Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Noam Galai

Addison Rae

Addison Rae wore an all-white look at the MTV VMAs. The 'Diet Pepsi' singer wore a satin top crop top and mini shorts paired with white heels. 

Suki Waterhouse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Noam Galai

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse stepped out in a black semi-sheer dress. The model, singer, and actress styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look. 

ThalÃ­a attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Dimitrios Kambouris

Thali­a

Thali­a attended the 2024 MTV Video Music in New York City wearing a gold gown paired with matching heels. 

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Dimitrios Kambouris

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey wore a jaw-dropping red look. The 'Little Mermaid' star wore a sparkly red gown, matching red heels, and a bold red lip.

Shawn Mendes arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.© ANGELA WEISS

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, who is set to take the stage tonight, posed for photos at his arrival wearing an all-black look.

Danna Paola attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Jamie McCarthy

Danna Paola

Danna Paola wore a black corset dress featuring a yellow train. The Mexican star paired the look with black heels and a diamond necklace. 

