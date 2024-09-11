How to watch tonight's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2024 MTV VMAs are tonight, on Long Island, New York. The event is a historic one, a staple for a generation of people who grew up on MTV culture and music videos. And while the show has ebbed and flowed in relevancy, this year promises to be a good program, featuring charting performers with a solid grasp on pop music that will likely influence the genre's future. Here's all you should know about the show:

How to watch the pre-show

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor Swift is the most nominated artist of the award show

The MTV VMAs pre-show begins tonight, at 6:30 pm ET, and is made up of interviews with the celebrities in attendance. It will air on MTV and will be hosted by Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.

How to watch the ceremony

The VMAs kick off at 8 pm ET. They'll be available to watch on cable on various channels including MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Univision, Paramount, VH1, and more. Make sure to check your local listings for a fuller picture.

If you're looking for a streaming option, the show will be available on Paramount+, which offers various free trials. Other options include live TV streaming packages like YouTube TV and Hulu TV.

Who's hosting and who's performing?

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Karol G in Milan

Tonight's host will be Megan Thee Stallion, an exciting prospect for her millions of fans. Katy Perry will be the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award, meaning that she'll perform the evening's longest performance, likely made up of a medley featuring her new songs and her biggest hits. Other performers include Chappell Roan, who's experienced an unprecedented rise in popularity over the past year, and Sabrina Carpenter, who's one of the top charting artists in the world. More performances include Latinos like Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello, and Anitta, and popular artists like Eminem, Lenny Kravitz, and Lisa of Blackpink.