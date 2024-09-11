Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris while embracing a 'Childless Cat Lady' Fall

Now that Gen Z's "Brat Summer" is over, it is the turn of Milleniall's "Childless Cat Lady Fall" to enter the conversation. After Taylor Swift confirmed she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the new president of the United States, the term has become the latest viral sensation.

The singer took to social media right after the first presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump to officially endorse Harris on her quest to become the nation's first female president. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in the post.

Why is Taylor Swift Voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?

According to Taylor, she's voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." The star added that Harris "is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." Taylor also said she was "so heartened and impressed by her selection" of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate because he is an LGBTQ+ ally and supports " women's right to her own body."

Why did Taylor Swift call herself a "Childless Cat Lady"?

Taylor announced her endorsement by writing "Childless Cat Lady" below her name, embracing a phrase Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said during a 2021 interview. According to Vance, the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

Swift also said she made her decision public after AI-generated images suggested she endorsed Trump. According to Taylor, the incident "brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make." Taylor Swift

The Reactions

After the debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacted to Swift's endorsement on MSNBC. The politician said he was "incredibly grateful," adding, "This would be your opportunity, Swifties — KamalaHarris.com, get on over there, give us a hand, get things going."

Harris campaign spokesperson Ian Sams said they were surprised. "We're very very proud to have her endorsement. The vice president obviously respects her a lot," he said. "Obviously Taylor Swift speaks to a huge audience of people in this country and frankly around the world, who find her story and songwriting resonant to them. The fact she did it tonight, she said it in her post, it speaks to the commanding nature of the performance the vice president had on the debate stage."

"We would be happy for Taylor Swift to do whatever she would like to do in this campaign."

Trump told Fox News he doesn't agree with the singer. "I was not a Taylor Swift fan," Trump said, adding that she is a "very liberal person" and will "pay the price for it in the marketplace."