2024 Presidential Debate: How to watch Harris and Trump's first debate of the season

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are having their first debate of the presidential race tomorrow night, at 9 pm, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. This marks the second debate of the 2024 presidential election race, with the previous one featuring President Joe Biden. It was a memorable occasion, and one of the contributing reasons why he was ultimately pulled as the Democratic nominee. Here's what you should know about the upcoming debate:

How to watch

© Scott Olson Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will meet for the first time during this presidential race

The debate will last for 90 minutes and will kick off at 9 pm ET tomorrow. It will be available to watch live on cable, and on streaming on the apps ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

What you should know

The debate should be similar to the one hosted in June, with the microphones muted unless a candidate is speaking, preventing unwanted interruptions and allowing the moderators to maintain control. It will be moderated by news anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. No audience will be present, and candidates won't be allowed to question each other directly, only interacting with the moderators. There won't be any notes or props allowed into the debate stage.

One of the aspects that viewers and experts will be on the lookout for is the match-up between Harris and Trump, and how this differs when compared to Biden. In the previous debate, Trump left in a positive light, with most of the critics focusing on Biden's performance. Still, Trump's performance earned some criticism, particularly when it comes to misinformation.

What's next in the presidential race

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump and Joe Biden previous debated this June

The presidential race will only ramp up from here, with Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance facing off in October 1st for their first debate. It's unknown if Harris and Trump will debate again before the elections, which will take place on November 5th.