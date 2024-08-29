Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, suspended her public knitting club for security reasons

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, and film producer Kerstin Emhoff, has decided to suspend her Soft Hands Knitting Club due to security concerns about the 2024 election. Emhoff paused her public knitting group organizer as a proactive measure to safeguard her health and those around her in the club.

The Vice President's stepdaughter announced the club's suspension through a video on her Instagram account. "I just wanted to quickly come talk about Knit Club and address how it's moving forward. Um, unfortunately, with everything going on right now, I am unable to conduct them, just to protect myself and other club members," Ella said.

© @VP Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, and Ella Emhoff

"The smartest thing is to just hold off until things calm down. But uh, yeah, it has been amazing working on this and meeting all of you and has just felt so special to just build this little community, and I'm going to keep working on ways to make it more accessible and keep—keep building it while I'm not able to properly teach and host these," the model added.

"So, yeah, I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been here with me so far. It's been pretty amazing. And I will be back, back to knitting—teaching knitting—I'm still knitting."

Ella assured she would be "back soon."

Right after Kamala Harris became Vice President, her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was spotted at New York Fashion Week, the Met Gala, and many other outings and events in the company of the Secret Service. In 2023, the Daily Mail informed that the men, often wearing simple dark suits photographed behind her or nearby, always kept a watchful eye to ensure her safety.

Ella Emhoff is a member of the Second Family of the United States. As the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella and her family are entitled to immediate Secret Service protection.

From your girl next door knitter to a fashion icon

In 2022, Ella was named in Harper’s Bazaar Icons. The model was shocked over being selected for the prestigious honor and her newfound fame. Emhoff told People Magazine, “It’s kind of shocking,” she said. “This is an incredible honor, and as someone who doesn’t really think of herself like that it’s nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting.”

Emhoff said it was a “slow process” to get used to and accept it. “I do understand the position and it’s so exciting, and I’m so grateful,” she said. “But for some reason, I feel like I’m seeing myself from the outside, like it’s a very interesting experience that I will never forget.”