Ella Emhoff talks about her new ‘fashion icon’ status

The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, still isn’t used to her newfound fame. Ella Emhoff is 21 years old and ever since her stepmother was elected to office has been making headlines for her avant-garde fashion sense and style.

Emhoff was recently made an icon by Harper’s Bazaar Icons and talked about her shock over being selected for the prestigious honor.

©GettyImages



Emhoff at Paris Fashion Week.

Emhoff had an interview with People Magazine, where she shared some of her feelings on the matter. “It’s kind of shocking,” she said. “This is an incredible honor and as someone who doesn’t really think of herself like that it’s nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting.”

Emhoff calls the public perception of her fashion style a “slow process” to get used to and accept. “I do understand the position and it’s so exciting, and I’m so grateful,” she said. “But for some reason, I feel like I’m seeing myself from the outside, like it’s a very interesting experience that I will never forget.”

©GettyImages



Emhoff in New York.

Emhoff is a graduate of the prestigious Parsons School of Design, where she studied apparel and textiles. While she’s involved in the fashion industry and plans to continue to do so, she’s taking things slow and trying her best to avoid putting pressure on herself. “The only way to make it in this industry is to keep a level head, keep expectations level,” she said.