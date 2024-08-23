Eva Longoria brings the house down after asking DNC crowd to chant in Spanish 'She Se Puede!

Eva Longoria brought the house down with the power of the Spanish language! The Latina actress, activist, and businesswoman gave an energizing speech on the last day of the Democratic National Convention, on which she said Vice President Kamala Harris is "like familia." While onstage, Longoria also led chants of "She se puede," a play on words between "Yes We Can" and "She Can."

Longoria explained the saying to the attendees, who didn't doubt to follow her lead and join the chant euphorically on multiple occasions. "So excited to be here tonight. What an honor to be part of this historic moment, and y'all are part of it. Look, I have known Kamala Harris for more than a decade, and she comes from a family a lot like mine, and I'm sure a lot like yours," Eva began. "We were both raised knowing that no one was going to hand us anything, especially as women, that we were going to have to touch every rung of the ladder to get ahead. We were going to have to work really hard."

© Getty Images Actor Eva Longoria speaks onstage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Longoria then remembered the time both of them worked at fast food restaurants. "Now, she worked at McDonald's, but I worked at Wendy's, and look at us now," she said, making the crowd burst into laughter.

"You see Kamala and I were able to see beyond the horizon because our families supported our big dreams. Well, guess what? As Americans, we're all part of one big family, somos familia," she added in Spanish. "And as familia, we have to have each other's back. We have to support each other's dreams, because Kamala success is our success, and she supports us to dream big, too."

Longoria then proceeded to invite the crowd to chant in Spanish with her. "So let me tell you, in the Latino community, in our community, we have a saying, 'Si se puede,' which means 'Yes, we can.' But tonight, I'm here to tell you, 'Yes, she can.'"

"So we're gonna say 'she, said puede!' when someone asks you, 'Is she ready to lead this country forward?' We're going to say 'she, se puede.' When somebody says, 'Is she qualified for the job?' We're gonna say 'she, se puede.' When somebody asks, 'Is she gonna be the first female president of the United States?' We're going to say 'she, se puede.'"

Longoria concluded her speech: "We're going to decide this election. And let me tell you, the energy. Tonight isn't just here in Chicago. It's all across the country."​​​​

This was not the first time the DNC had a Latino touch. On its second day, the Democratic National Convention turned into a dance party when DJ Cassidy, wearing a bright blue double-breasted suit, took the stage to hit it with representative tracks for every state.

© Getty Images Members of the Puerto Rico delegation cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While New Jersey got Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." as its soundtrack and Minnesota's "1999" by Prince, Latinos rejoiced when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's breaking-record song "Despacito," was used to introduce members of the Puerto Rico delegation.

