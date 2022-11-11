Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” breaks 8 billion views on YouTube; here are all its records

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee can be proud knowing the music video for “Despacito” has reached over 8 billion views on Youtube. Released in 2017, the song will go down in history as one of the most popular releases. It also has several records.



As noted by Junkee, the original ‘Despacito’ and the Justin Bieber remix are the most popular, but there are actually seven different official versions of the song including a salsa rework, a Major Lazer remix and a Portuguese translation.

Fonsi has seven Guinness World Records for the banger. In addition to having the most views on YouTube, it sat on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Song” list for 56 consecutive weeks, beating the record for Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin and the Longest duration on the Billboard charts.

It broke the record for the most liked video online with 29,585,207 million likes on YouTube, which is now at 50 million. It’s the Most streamed track worldwide, the First YouTube video to receive 5 billion views, and the Most viewed video online.

Fonsi shared a photo of the certificates in October 2018 with a proud captain. “Yesterday @guinnessworldrecords surprised me with these 7 recognitions. I am very honored to be part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS family. Slowly broke 7 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in a year and this is because of you. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this a success,” he wrote tagging Erika Ender, music producer Mauricio Rengifo and Bieber.