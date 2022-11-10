Like many others, Camilo told HOLA, Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is his favorite World Cup song. She performed the official song with South African band Freshlyground during the Closing Ceremony ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain. Impressively, it was the most successful song of 2010 in seven countries. It’s also the song that brought her and ex Gerard Pique together, as they met on the set of the music video.