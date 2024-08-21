Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' featured at the DNC: Here's the complete list of songs honoring each state

The second day of the Democratic National Convention was fun to watch and listen to! On August 20, delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters gathered in Chicago to cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States and officially announce current Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee.
An absolute highlight of the night was how each state was introduced with a representative "walk-up" song. While the Obamas and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speeches went viral on social media, many are now adding oldie but goodie tunes to their Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, or Apple Music accounts.
The Democratic National Convention turned into a dance party when DJ Cassidy, wearing a bright blue double-breasted suit, took the stage to hit it with representative tracks for every state.
While New Jersey got Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." as its soundtrack and Minnesota's "1999" by Prince, Latinos rejoiced when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's breaking-record song "Despacito," was used to introduce members of the Puerto Rico delegation.
'Despacito' is an Anthem
"Despacito," released in 2017, has made history as one of the most viral songs. Notably, there are seven official versions of the song, including a salsa rework, a Major Lazer remix, and a Portuguese translation, in addition to the original and the Justin Bieber remix. Fonsi holds seven Guinness World Records for this track. It achieved the most YouTube views and spent 56 consecutive weeks atop Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart, breaking records for the most weeks at No.1 and the longest duration on the Billboard charts.
Furthermore, it set the record for the most liked video online with over 29.5 million likes on YouTube, which has since surpassed 50 million. It is also the most streamed track worldwide, the first YouTube video to reach 5 billion views, and the most viewed video online.
Fonsi shared a photo of the certificates in October 2018 with a proud caption. "Yesterday @guinnessworldrecords surprised me with these 7 recognitions. I am very honored to be part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS family. Slowly broke 7 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in a year and this is because of you. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this a success," he wrote, tagging Erika Ender, music producer Mauricio Rengifo and Bieber.
Now find below the complete DNC Roll Call playlist.
DNC Roll Call Playlist
- Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Alaska - Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
- Arizona - Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
- Arkansas - Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
- California - The Next Episode - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, California Love - 2Pac and Dr. Dre, Alright - Kendrick Lamar and Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Colorado - September - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Connecticut - Signed, Sealed, Delivered - Stevie Wonder
- Democrats Abroad - Love Train - The O'Jays
- Washington D.C. - Let me Clear my Throat - DJ Kool
- Delaware - Higher Love - Whitney Houston and Kygo
- Florida - Won't Back Down - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Georgia - Turn Down for What - Lil' Jon
- Guam - Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
- Hawaii - 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
- Idaho - Private Idaho - The B-52s
- Illinois - Sirius - Alan Parsons Project
- Indiana - Don't Stop Til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
- Iowa - Celebration - Kool & the Gang
- Kansas - Carry on Wayward Son - Kansas
- Kentucky - First Class - Jack Harlow
- Louisiana - All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled
- Maine - Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon
- Maryland - Respect - Aretha Franklin
- Massachusetts - I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys
- Michigan - Lose Yourself - Eminem
- Minnesota - Kiss and 1999 - Prince
- Mississippi - Twistin' the Night Away - Sam Cooke
- Missouri - Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan
- Montana - American Woman - Lenny Kravitz
- Nebraska - Firework - Katy Perry
- Nevada - Mr. Brightside - The Killers
- New Hampshire - Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
- New Jersey - Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
- New Mexico - Confident - Demi Lovato
- New York - Empire State of Mind - Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
- North Carolina - Raise Up - Petey Pablo
- North Dakota - Fight Song - Rachel Platten
- Northern Mariana Islands - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
- Ohio - Green Light - John Legend
- Oklahoma - Ain't Goin Down (Til The Sun Comes Up) - Garth Brooks
- Oregon - Float On - Modest Mouse
- Pennsylvania - Motownphilly - Boyz II Men and Black & Yellow - Wiz Khalifa
- Puerto Rico - Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- Rhode Island - Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
- South Carolina - Get On Up - James Brown
- South Dakota - What I Like About You - The Romantics
- Tennessee - 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
- Texas - TEXAS HOLD' EM - Beyonce
- Utah - Animal - Neon Trees
- Vermont - Stick Season - Noah Kahan
- U.S. Virgin Islands - VI to the Bone - Mic Love
- Virginia - The Way I Are - Timbaland
- Washington - Can't Hold Us - Macklemore
- West Virginia - Take Me Home (Country Roads) - John Denver
- Wisconsin - Jump Around - House of Pain
- Wyoming - I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas