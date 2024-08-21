Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' featured at the DNC: Here's the complete list of songs honoring each state

The second day of the Democratic National Convention was fun to watch and listen to! On August 20, delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters gathered in Chicago to cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States and officially announce current Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee.

An absolute highlight of the night was how each state was introduced with a representative "walk-up" song. While the Obamas and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speeches went viral on social media, many are now adding oldie but goodie tunes to their Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, or Apple Music accounts.

© Getty Images Members of the Puerto Rico delegation cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention turned into a dance party when DJ Cassidy, wearing a bright blue double-breasted suit, took the stage to hit it with representative tracks for every state.

While New Jersey got Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." as its soundtrack and Minnesota's "1999" by Prince, Latinos rejoiced when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's breaking-record song "Despacito," was used to introduce members of the Puerto Rico delegation.

'Despacito' is an Anthem

"Despacito," released in 2017, has made history as one of the most viral songs. Notably, there are seven official versions of the song, including a salsa rework, a Major Lazer remix, and a Portuguese translation, in addition to the original and the Justin Bieber remix. Fonsi holds seven Guinness World Records for this track. It achieved the most YouTube views and spent 56 consecutive weeks atop Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart, breaking records for the most weeks at No.1 and the longest duration on the Billboard charts.

© Getty Images

Furthermore, it set the record for the most liked video online with over 29.5 million likes on YouTube, which has since surpassed 50 million. It is also the most streamed track worldwide, the first YouTube video to reach 5 billion views, and the most viewed video online.

Fonsi shared a photo of the certificates in October 2018 with a proud caption. "Yesterday @guinnessworldrecords surprised me with these 7 recognitions. I am very honored to be part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS family. Slowly broke 7 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in a year and this is because of you. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this a success," he wrote, tagging Erika Ender, music producer Mauricio Rengifo and Bieber.

© John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi was the recipient of this year's iHeartRadio Corazon Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community.

Now find below the complete DNC Roll Call playlist.

DNC Roll Call Playlist

