Michelle Obama looked effortlessly cool in a crisscross sleeveless suit at the 2024 DNC

Michelle Obama took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention wearing a stylish ensemble. The former first lady was all smiles speaking to the audience on Tuesday in Chicago, where she had a sweet moment with her husband, former president Barack Obama.

Michelle wore a perfectly tailored sleeveless suit featuring a crisscross silhouette and a belt. Her ensemble was part of Monse's Resort 2025 collection and was paired with pointed Jimmy Choo pumps and minimal jewelry by David Yurman.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

The former first lady is known for her sophisticated looks, wearing Oscar de la Renta on different occasions including at Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. This time Michelle chose Monse, which was founded by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta.

Apart from Michelle rocking a sleeveless suit and looking effortlessly stylish, Meghan Markle has also shown her preference for tailored sleeveless suits this summer, most recently during her tour in Colombia, where she wore a similar navy suit by Veronica Beard.

© Andrew Harnik

Michelle gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention, showing her support for Kamala Harris. We are feeling good. But remember there are still so many people who are desperate for a different outcome,” Michelle said.

© Chip Somodevilla

“So no matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day this is going to be an uphill battle. This is up to us, all of us, to be the solution that we seek. It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: ‘Don’t just sit around and complain. Do something,’” she concluded.

