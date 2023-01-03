Donald Trump shows his DJ skills for a second time: Proves he is a big fan of Céline Dion

It seems Donald Trump has a new hobby. The former President is back at entertaining his guests with his skills as DJ. This time he hosted another important event at Mar-a-Lago, and shared some of his favorite songs with the attendees.

It was previously reported that Trump enjoyed serving as DJ during his Halloween party, described as a “wild” celebration, playing fan-favorite 80’s hits at his Palm Beach, Florida club. A close source revealed that the guests were surprised to see him choosing the tracks. “He does it from his laptop,” one person said, adding that “It’s interesting he’s that tech-savvy.”

Trump seemed to have curated a different playlist this time, showing he is a big fan of Celine Dion and playing her hit song from the 1997 film Titanic ‘My Heart Will Go On.’ This is no surprise as it was revealed that the former President had photos of the singer at his estate.

Celine was reportedly offered to sing at his inauguration but she decided to turn down the gig. Trump is also a fan of Broadway musicals, showing guests his favorite tracks, and previously playing ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’

Trump attended the event with his wife Melania Trump, wearing a classic tuxedo, while the former First Lady wore a metallic silver dress with matching heels and minimal jewelry.

His daughter Ivanka Trump recently shared her thoughts about her father running for office for a second time, revealing that she will not be involved in his presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we’re creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she stated.