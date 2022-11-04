Inside Donald Trump’s wild Halloween celebration: The former President served as DJ for the night

Donald Trump organized a big celebration for Halloween. The former President hosted a big part at Mar-A-Lago on Monday with his closest friends and family members, surprising guests after deciding to serve as DJ for the night.

Is this a drag nun at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Halloween party? pic.twitter.com/Me0y2oqMcu — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 4, 2022

“The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source at the Halloween party revealed, describing it as a “wild” celebration. The 76-year-old politician seemed to have a great time, as it was also revealed that he played “mostly 80’s music that got everyone dancing,” and played “Phantom of the Opera.”

And as for his Halloween costume, the source says he went as himself, joining the attendees, who posed with Trump at the celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ivanka Trump and her sister Tiffany Trump were spotted together in Miami, as Ivanka celebrated her birthday, while former First Lady Melania Trump was absent for the Halloween and Birthday bash. Among the rest of the costumes, the source said there was “a man dressed as an ‘old Joe Biden’ with a walker,” adding, “That got a hearty laugh.”

It was reported that many of the guests encouraged Trump to run for president again in 2024, however he preferred to avoid answering and continued greeting the rest of the attendees.

Some of the guests posted photos and videos of the event on social media, with one person dressed up as the Pope, and another one as Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho.’