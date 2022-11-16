Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in Trump’s presidential campaign

Ivanka Trump is giving politics a break. The daughter of former president Donald Trump shared a statement on Instagram, informing the world that while she supported her father’s second run for office, she wouldn’t be participating in it.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka shared her statement on her Instagram

Ivanka shared her statement on her Instagram stories, where she wrote: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we’re creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

She concluded the statement by expressing her gratitude for serving her country throughout her father’s presidency. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

©GettyImages



Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were heavily involved in Trump’s administration.

According to Politico, neither Ivanka nor Tiffany Trump were present at Trump’s presidential announcement on Mar-a-Lago this Tuesday, where he gave a speech to some of his followers and advisors.

CNN reports that this time around, Trump’s family dynamics will be much different. “(Ivanka) would never go back to that life,” said a source. “She knows it’s not something that would serve her or her family at this point.”

Ivanka was a full-time advisor throughout Trump’s administration, something unorthodox in previous U.S. presidencies. Her husband, Jared Kushner, was also heavily involved in the White House and was in charge of managing several issues, including the opioid crisis, the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, and more.