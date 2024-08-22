Mindy Kaling sends a shout-out to Ben Affleck at the DNC; 'Hang in there!'

Mindy Kaling has her finger on the pulse of what's going on. The comedian and writer attended yesterday's Democratic National Convention representing the state of Massachusetts, where she sent a shout-out to one of the biggest symbols of her home state: Ben Affleck.

© Justin Sullivan Mindy Kaling at the DNC

Kaling spoke at the DNC in Chicago this past Wednesday. “I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!” she said, getting the crowd excited.

“Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go [Boston Red] Sox! Go, Jason Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!”

“Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!” she said, referencing Affleck's notorious affection for the coffee brand.

Kaling's message was sent a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, a moment that, while expected, has surprised many. Lopez filed the documents this past Tuesday in Los Angeles.

© MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Details about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce

Per the filing, Lopez and Affleck separated on April 26. The date of the filing is also significant, considering that the two got married on August 20th two years ago, in Affleck's estate in Georgia.

"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," said a source about Lopez's state of mind to PEOPLE.

According to a different source, Affleck was uninterest in putting in the work to fix the marriage. The source said that Lopez is "very disappointed and sad, but Ben [Affleck] hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

"He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

Despite the split, Affleck and Lopez's kids remain their priority. A couple of weeks ago, Lopez was spotted on separate occasions with Affleck's kids, Violet and Samuel, showing that while the marriage may be over, the family unit has built a solid foundation.