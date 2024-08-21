Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's five kids are ready to move on after their divorce: 'It's over'

Jennifer Lopez is putting an end to her marriage to Ben Affleck. The Hollywood star filed for divorce on Tuesday following multiple rumors of struggles in their marriage. The pair officially separated on April 26 but decided to wait, seemingly in an attempt to fix their relationship, but it all came to an end.

The former celebrity couple were married for two years, and during their time together they formed a blended family with their five children. The happy family was spotted multiple times spending quality time together, and now that the divorce has been announced they are ready to move forward.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

“Everybody is ready to move on," a source told Page Six after news about the divorce was reported. “His kids are taking it fine as are hers,” the insider continued, explaining that they had prepared for the split.

JLo shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez with her twins Max and Emme.

“There are five kids involved in this,” a source previously shared with the publication. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.” Jennifer filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their marriage, months after speculation surrounding their relationship started.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck with his kids Fin, Samuel, and Violet.

The pair spent the summer separated and Ben was noticeably absent from multiple special appearances JLo did, including the Met Gala. They also listed their mansion for sale in July, with Jennifer vacationing solo in Europe.

Ben was also absent from Jennifer's lavish birthday celebration, while she was spotted dancing at Bruno Mars' concert in Los Angeles on the actor's birthday.

