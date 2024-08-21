Ben Affleck beams with Jennifer Garner and their kids before Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing [PHOTOS]

News broke Tuesday that Jennifer Lopez pulled the plug on her marriage to Ben Affleck after months of speculation. The Selena star filed for divorce at L.A. County Superior Court on August 20, their second wedding anniversary. The date was very symbolic and came days after Ben reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids Fin and Violet in Connecticut. Photos from their trip show a beaming Ben, happy to be with his children.

The family trip came after Ben's 52nd birthday, but they were in New Haven helping their oldest daughter, Violet, who is starting school at Yale, move in. They had a family dinner at South Bay before heading out for a walk, and you could tell how happy they looked to be reunited.

While Ben has gone viral for his moody paparazzi photos, he looked gleeful, at one point hugging and laughing with Fin. Their youngest son, Samuel Affleck, did not seem to be on the trip.



It will be a new life for Violet, who will be starting her freshman year of college as one of the most famous Hollywood offspring. But the 18-year-old seems to really appreciate her privacy, often wearing a mask in public. With her dad going through what is sure to be one of the most talked about celebrity divorces, hopefully, it isn't too overwhelming.

As for Ben and Garner, it's always been clear that they are excellent co-parents. Naturally, fans are wondering if he and Garner could potentially get back together.