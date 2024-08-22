Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce: Is the singer requesting spousal support from the actor?

Jennifer Lopez surprised the world after filing for a divorce from the so-called love of her life, Ben Affleck. The singer of "Love Don't Cost a Thing" is practicing what she preaches in the song, as a source close to the star told NBC News, reveals details of what she might be seeking from the settlement.

Per the insider, Lopez's documents filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20 read that she is waiving her claim to spousal support and requesting the judge deny Affleck any payments. Since they didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, the money earned between them since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property. Lopez listed her date of separation as April 26, 2024.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jennifer was reportedly "done waiting," so she filed pro per without an attorney on the day of their second wedding anniversary. At the time Affleck was on a family trip with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children.

According to TMZ, money-wise, everything is still up in the air. The outlet reported they were handling everything through their respective business managers and trying to figure out the finances. The couple is still trying to sell their $68M Beverly Hills mansion, which was one of the first major signs that a divorce was on the horizon. According to TMZ, JLo wrapped up the sale of her $23M NYC condo on the same day Affleck purchased his $20M mansion, which also happened to be her 55th birthday.

With JLo and Ben's divorce, their blended family will have to adjust to a new life. The 55-year-old singer shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, who have been getting close with their step-siblings. A source told Page Six Tuesday, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers."

“Everybody is ready to move on," they added.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez with her twins Max and Emme.

In an unexpected twist, Alex Rodriguez entered that conversation after the news broke. The Dominican-American retired baseball star reposted a cryptic quote about "decisions" an hour after reports began to circulate on his Instagram Story, leaving many wondering if he was addressing the split or sending a message of support to his ex-fiance.

The quote A-Rod shared was his own: "You either go one way or the other; you might as well be the one deciding the direction."

© @arod

At one point, A-Rod was getting ready to be her fourth husband. They began dating in early 2017, got engaged in March 2019, and often shared glimpses of their life as a blended family, as they both had children from past relationships. By early 2021, rumors of trouble in paradise began to surface. Despite initially denying any issues, the couple announced their split in April 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," they wrote in a shared statement.

A couple of months later, in July 2021, Bennifer 2.0 started making headlines with reports that they had rekindled their old flame. After a whirlwind love story, a 2022 wedding ceremony, shirtless Affleck selfies, movies, music videos, a canceled tour, and birthdays spent alone, it all came to a head on August 20, 2024, when the 55-year-old filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.