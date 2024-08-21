A-Rod shares a cryptic quote about decisions after JLo and Ben Affleck divorce news

Alex Rodriguez entered that conversation after news broke that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. But it may not be on purpose. The retired baseball star reposted a cryptic quote about "decisions" an hour after reports began to circulate on his Instagram Story, leaving many wondering if he was addressing the split or sending a message of support to his ex-fiance.

The quote A-Rod shared was his own, saying, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction." So the timing could have just been a really fun coincidence. Rodriguez has been all in with his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro, so it would be a little odd to be posting about his ex.

Of course, A-Rod and JLo have had their own rollercoaster love story, and he was at one point getting ready to be her fourth husband. They began dating in early 2017, got engaged in March 2019, and often shared glimpses of their life as a blended family as they both had children from past relationships.

But by early 2021, rumors of trouble in paradise began to surface. Despite initially denying any issues, the couple announced their split in April 2021. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," they wrote in a shared statement.

A couple of months later in July 2021, Bennifer 2.0 started making headlines with reports that they had rekindled their old flame. After a whirlwind love story, a 2022 wedding ceremony, shirtless Affleck selfies, movies, music videos, a canceled tour, and birthdays spent alone, it all came to a head on August 20, 2024, when the 55-year-old filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.

