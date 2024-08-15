Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunt their toned bodies during a relaxing getaway

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, are making the most of their summer as they enjoy a luxurious holiday at Villa Lario in Pognana, Lake Como. The couple soaked up the Italian sun on a private boat. Jaclyn, who is a fitness guru, showed off her toned physique in a stylish bikini, embodying her dedication to wellness and health.

© The Grosby Group Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

The couple appeared relaxed as they enjoyed the stunning views and crystal-clear waters of Lake Como.

© The Grosby Group Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Alex's body transformation

Alex updated his fitness journey in January following his impressive weight loss transformation. At the time, the 48-year-old athlete was enjoying his family vacation in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend. The pair were all smiles during their romantic moment while on vacation, sharing a mirror selfie, which shows the Yankees legend and the personal trainer giving their best pose and showing off their tan. Rodriguez can be seen wearing only black shorts, showing his ripped abs and toned arms after losing an impressive 32 pounds.

“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program,” he said to Us Weekly back in September. “What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced is the reaction that I see from people to her. It’s really mind-blowing,” Rodriguez said to the publication at the time, explaining that she is also a great caretaker, as she used to be a nurse.

The pair were first linked in October 2022 after being spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills while shopping. Cordeiro is known to have two children from a previous relationship, while the sportsman is the father of daughters Natasha and Ella.