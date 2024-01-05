Alex Rodriguez shows off ripped abs during romantic vacation following body transformation

Alex Rodriguez continues to keep up with his fitness journey following his impressive weight loss transformation. The 48-year-old athlete is currently enjoying his family vacation in the Dominican Republic, joined by his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro.

The pair were all smiles during their romantic moment while on vacation, sharing a mirror selfie, which shows the Yankees legend and the personal trainer giving their best pose and showing off their tan. Rodriguez can be seen wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts, showing his ripped abs and toned arms after losing an impressive 32 pounds.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend can be seen wearing black bike shorts and a sports bra. The sportsman previously talked about his body transformation after adjusting his diet and getting into a strict workout routine, crediting his girlfriend for encouraging him to achieve it.

“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program,” he said to Us Weekly back in September.

“What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced is the reaction that I see from people to her. It’s really mind-blowing,” Rodriguez said to the publication at the time, explaining that she is also a great caretaker, as she used to be a nurse.

The pair were first linked together in October 2022 after being spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills while shopping around. Cordeiro is known to have two children from a previous relationship, while the sportsman is father to daughters Natasha and Ella.