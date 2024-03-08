Alex Rodriguez was all smiles with his daughter Ella at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert: Life as ‘a teenager’s dad’

Alex Rodriguez is sharing some quality time with his 15-year-old daughter Ella. The sportsman documented his experience joining his daughter and her friends to Olivia Rodrigo’s latest concert in Miami, sharing a glimpse at his life as “a teenager’s dad.”

The athlete revealed that he was “surrounded” by thousands of screaming teenagers who were excited to see Olivia on stage. “I’ve been filming all day. I’ve never been more tired. Now I’m at an Olivia Rodrigo concert surrounded by 20,000 teenage girls and all I want to do is go to sleep,” he said on a new TikTok video.

Alex seemed to be happy to accompany his daughter, however, he explained he was exhausted at the end. “Here goes nothing. Wish me luck. Rodrigo, here we go!” he wrote in the caption, adding, “POV: Live as a teenager’s dad.”

By the end of the concert, the sportsman became a fan of the singer, with his daughter and her friends singing along to ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Vampire’ during the concert. “Rodrigo is pretty good TBH,” Alex declared, admitting that he was enjoying himself.

His celebrity friends praised him for spending quality time with his daughter, while others related to the experience, including Mario Lopez, who has two sons and one daughter. “Been there. I get it,” he commented, adding a smile emoji. “Been there before bro,” David Ortiz wrote.

“The best dad a girl can ask for,” one person commented on the video, while someone else wrote, “You’re a cool dad! Happy memories for your girls,” adding, “U r a great family man!”

He also replied to some hilarious comments. “Alex happy af nobody recognizes him,” one fan joked. “To all those girls you’re just another dad.” To which he wrote back; “Very true.”