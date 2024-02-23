Jennifer Lopez suprises her twins Max and Emme with a special birthday gift

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mom! The 54-year-old Hollywood star, who recently released her new film ‘This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story,’ is taking a moment from her promo tour to celebrate her twins, Max and Emme, with a special gift, now that the pair are turning 16.

The fan-favorite performer decided to take her two kids to Japan to celebrate with their closest friends and family members. JLo documented the most memorable moments from their trip, sharing some photos and clips of their fun time.

“I’ve never seen Max so excited,” Jennifer says in one of the clips posted on Instagram, to which Emme replies; “I’ve never seen myself so excited.” The happy family did some traditional activities while in Japan, as well as sightseeing and enjoying traditional dishes together.

One of the clips shows JLo wearing a kimono and posing for some photos with Emme and Max. Another clip shows the family at a museum exhibition, and they even take a moment to go shopping, with Emme posing next to one of the characters from the popular series ‘One Piece,’ and Max posing next to a Dragonite mural.

The family was all smiles dining together and Emme could be seen playing with some small piglets. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY COCONUTS, I love you,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram, sharing how proud she is of her kids. The video ends with a celebratory birthday dinner and two birthday cakes for the pair.

Back in 2022, JLo shared her thoughts about seeing her kids grow up. “They’re venturing out, they’re being their own people and it’s us just trying to keep up,” she said to People.