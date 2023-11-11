Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosalía, and more

Happy Friday! It’s a three-day weekend in the United States which means its time to try to relax. Get the party started with some giggles and entertainment with our weekly roundup of the best celebrity TikToks.

1. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o shares insight into how she’s been healing from her recent breakup. She visited Ron Finley and learned some valuable life lessons.

2. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and her bestie Ellen DeGeneres show off their complimentary outfits.

3. Rosalía

Rosalía reveals her lip combo and starts a viral trend.

4. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner introduces the new puppy in her life, a ‘crazy’ Dachshund she named Moo Pants.

5. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria strays away from the normal “get ready with me” and introduces “get ready without me.”

6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is all of us when making plans.

7. Will Smith

Will Smith reveals some silly things he spends his vast amount of wealth on.

8. David Beckham

David Beckham shares a behind the scenes look of his filming of Career in Shirts.

@davidbeckham Loved talking football and fashion on this shoot… some behind the scenes filming my Career in Shirts 🎥👕 ♬ MONACO - Bad Bunny

9. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod reflects on the biggest hit of his career at the World Cup.

10. Becky G

Becky G shares a behind the scenes look at her live performance of 2NDO Chance with Ivan Cornejo.