A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro drop his daughter Natasha off at University

Alex Rodriguez has experienced one of the hardest things for a parent - dropping their oldest child off at college. The retired athlete is a father of two, sharing Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Sunday, A-Rod shared a gallery of photos from their trip to Michigan, as he dropped Natasha off for her new educational endeavors.

The post had many special moments, like father-daughter selfies, her dorm room, and an outing at the movies. His girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro was there for moral support. “Left my heart in Michigan,” he captioned the post. “Dropping off [Natasha] at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father. Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter,” he continued.

He shared another video helping Natasha finish her laundry, with the final clip a sad but proud A-Rod waving goodbye.

Natasha’s future

Natasha is a talented dancer and singer, and she will be attending the University of Michigan as a musical theatre major. The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance is an undergraduate and graduate institution for the performing arts with performance opportunities. According to her bio, she plans to finish in four years and graduate in 2027.

She shared a photo with some of her fellow musical theatre peers, where she smiled and looked excited at her future. “Hi!!!!” She captioned the post, tagging the drama center.

Who is Natasha’s mom?

Scurtis and Rodriguez got married in 2002, and her fellow students in the program had a touchy divorce in 2008. But, they overcome their differences and are committed to co-parenting their daughters, with A-Rod even calling her his best friend. Although Scurtis was not a part of the drop-off, she is likely sending her love to her daughter.