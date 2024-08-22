Tim Walz's teenage son, Gus, couldn't contain his tears after spotting his dad at the DNC

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's teenage son, Gus Walz, had gone viral during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago when his dad took the stage to accept the vice presidential nomination.

Seventeen-year-old Gus, who, per CBS News, is neurodivergent and has ADHD, couldn't contain his tears or pride after spotting Governor Walz. "That's my dad!" he yelled, tears streaming down his face.

Gus's exuberance melted hearts, with many pointing out how Vice President Kamala Harris did a great job appointing Tim as her running mate, mainly because of his down-to-earth, family-man, and family-man appeal. After Tim Walz concluded his speech, Gus climbed on stage with his oldest sister, Hope Walz, and mom, Gwen Walz.

Who is Gus Walz?

Gus is a high school senior with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder. During an interview with People, his parents described his condition as a "secret power" and emphasized his brilliance and potential for success.

According to the publication, Gus was thrilled when Tim Walz was elected governor because he could finally get a dog. The Walz family then adopted a black labrador named Scout.

Tim Walz is a family man

In the same interview, Tim sent a message to his loved ones. "Hope, Gus and Gwen," Walz said to his family, "you are my entire world, and I love you."

Tim, who is serving his second term as governor, served 12 years as a U.S. congressman. When Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate, she described him as "a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

The DNC

The Democratic National Convention has been fun to watch and listen to! On August 20, delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters gathered in Chicago to vote during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States and officially announce the current Vice President as the party's presidential nominee.

An absolute highlight of the night was how each state was introduced with a representative "walk-up" song. While the Obamas and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speeches went viral on social media, many are now adding oldie but goodie tunes to their Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, or Apple Music accounts. The Democratic National Convention turned into a dance party when DJ Cassidy, wearing a bright blue double-breasted suit, took the stage to hit it with representative tracks for every state.

While New Jersey got Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." as its soundtrack and Minnesota's "1999" by Prince, Latinos rejoiced when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's breaking-record song "Despacito," was used to introduce members of the Puerto Rico delegation.

