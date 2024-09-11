Beyonce says her 'very clean' diet has improved her skin and health: 'I even sleep better'

Beyonce is putting her health first. The fan-favorite singer is opening up about her exercise routine and clean-eating diet amid her busy schedule, following her successful 56-show Renaissance World Tour.

During her latest interview with GQ, Beyonce talked about prioritizing her health and shared her eating habits, which include supplements and vitamins, after previously revealing her preference for a vegan diet.

"I've been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I've given up meat, except for turkey, this summer," she said to the publication.

© Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media

Apart from eating clean, Beyonce also works out regularly, but her meal plan comes first. "I'm trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can't do it today. Maybe tomorrow," she said about sticking to her workout routine.

Back in 2015, the musician talked to the New York Times about the changes she experienced after focusing on her diet and leaning into vegan meals.

© Kevin Mazur

"At first it's the little things I noticed: I had more energy ... The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices," she said at the time.

"[I had] a noticeable glow to my skin without having to deprive myself of carbs. I even slept better," Beyonce stated. She also said that she has found a balance when it comes to eating clean. "In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body."

© Kevin Mazur

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body—those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.