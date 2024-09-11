Eva Mendes opens up about anxiety, and the response is overwhelmingly surprising

Eva Mendes is promoting her new kid's book, "Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries." The book follows Desi, a little girl who is scared of the "monsters" under her bed, and how her brave mom helps her find ways to cope and resolve the problem. The project has sparked a conversation about anxiety and how to use our brains in our favor.

The actress, author, and mom of two took to social media to ask her followers how they deal with high emotions, and the response was overwhelmingly surprising. "I was such an anxious kid. And I LOVE being Cuban but growing up in a crazy loud house with high emotions everywhere, I can't help but think that my very Cuban household contributed in some way. Any other Cubans out there know what I mean? Or is it just mi familia that yell whether things are good or bad ?! ❤️" Mendes asked.

Followers flooded the comments section, sharing their experiences. "This is so amazing! I can't wait to get this book. You're so right that constant yelling can be interrupted as panic to some children," one person wrote. Another said, "Aww, I love it. My daughter is half Jewish and half Latin, and anxiety is something that she has to deal with every day. I am always looking for tools that can help my daughter understand anxiety."

People from all over the world chimed in. "I'm Italian and the same applies," a third added. "Anxiety was built into my culture 😂 I'm Mexican not Cuban but it was the same for me," another fan wrote.

Someone even went further to say that anxiety is "cultural." But it is not. According to MedLine Plus, anxiety is when you feel fearful, uneasy, or worried. This can make you sweat, feel restless and tense, and have a fast heartbeat. It's a normal stress reaction. For example, you might feel anxious when dealing with a challenging problem at work, before taking a test, or before making an important decision.

Mendes's debut children's book will be available starting September 17. She has previously teased the book, saying, "'Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries' is a love letter to my kids and yours." She told PEOPLE that "learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don't take over and dominate."

