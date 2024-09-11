Rosalia steals the show at NYFW in multiple looks: Including pink micro shorts and multicolored dress

Rosalia has been making headlines after her latest stylish moments. The fan-favorite singer has become a familiar face in fashion, attending Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and this time showing off her multiple ensembles at New York Fashion Week.

The musician is known for having fun with her looks, trying different styles, and playing with colors and fabrics. Following her attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore head-to-toe Dior, Rosalia is now stepping out in NYC wearing trendy outfits and stylish dresses.

© The Hapa Blonde Rosalia was all smiles waving at her fans in New York City. The singer wore a backless draped dress paired with a skinny striped scarf and rose-colored sunglasses. She looked stunning in the off-white look with matching flats. Rosalia styled her hair in a messy bun and took a stroll through Tribeca.

© Grosby Group The musician was photographed in a multicolored dress featuring an asymmetric skirt. The whimsical ensemble is a 2004 collaboration between Issey Mikaye and Aya Takano from the 2004 Fall/Winter collection.

© Grosby Group Rosalia turned heads in an oversized gray puffer jacket styled off-the-shoulder, paired with sheer black tights and black mini shorts. She styled her hair in a ponytail and wore black heels as she stepped out of her hotel.



© Gotham Rosalia showed off her toned abs in an all-pink look. The singer wore a bright ensemble which consisted of pink micro shorts, a long-sleeve crop top, and a velvet cap.

© David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin The singer kept things simple during her latest outing in NYC. Rosalia wore a black midi dress paired with a matching black cardigan and red heels. She completed the look with gold statement earrings and dark sunglasses.