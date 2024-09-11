Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosalia steals the show at NYFW in multiple looks: Including pink micro shorts and multicolored dress
Rosalia attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The musician is known for having fun with her looks, trying different styles, and playing with colors and fabrics

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 2:57 PM EDT

Rosalia has been making headlines after her latest stylish moments. The fan-favorite singer has become a familiar face in fashion, attending Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and this time showing off her multiple ensembles at New York Fashion Week. 

The musician is known for having fun with her looks, trying different styles, and playing with colors and fabrics. Following her attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore head-to-toe Dior, Rosalia is now stepping out in NYC wearing trendy outfits and stylish dresses.

Rosalia is seen in Tribeca on September 07, 2024 in New York City.© The Hapa Blonde

Rosalia was all smiles waving at her fans in New York City. The singer wore a backless draped dress paired with a skinny striped scarf and rose-colored sunglasses.

She looked stunning in the off-white look with matching flats. Rosalia styled her hair in a messy bun and took a stroll through Tribeca. 

Photo Â© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Manhattan, NY. September 9, 2024. Rosalia was seen arriving at her hotel after attending a fashion show for NYFW. The artist looks fresh in a floral dress in shades of blue and violet. Rosalia carried her belongings in a transparent bag. *** RosalÃ­a fue vista llegando a su hotel despuÃ©s de asistir a un desfile de moda para NYFW. La artista luce fresca con un vestido floral en tonos azules y violetas. Rosalia cargaba sus pertenencias en un bolso transparente.© Grosby Group

The musician was photographed in a multicolored dress featuring an asymmetric skirt. The whimsical ensemble is a 2004 collaboration between Issey Mikaye and Aya Takano from the 2004 Fall/Winter collection. 

Photo Â© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group New York, NY - Rosalia turns heads in an oversized light gray puffer jacket styled off-the-shoulder, paired with sheer black tights and black mini shorts, as she leaves her hotel for a fashion show in New York City. The 31 year old singer and songwriter wore an oversized grey parka paired with a black miniskirt, black tights and black heels *** RosalÃ­a acapara todas las miradas con un abrigo oversize gris claro de hombros al aire, combinado con medias negras transparentes y minishorts negros, al salir de su hotel para asistir a un desfile de moda en Nueva York. La cantante y compositora de 31 aÃ±os llevaba una parka gris oversize combinada con una minifalda negra, medias negras y tacones negros. Pictured: RosalÃ­a© Grosby Group

Rosalia turned heads in an oversized gray puffer jacket styled off-the-shoulder, paired with sheer black tights and black mini shorts.

She styled her hair in a ponytail and wore black heels as she stepped out of her hotel.

Rosalia is seen in Tribeca on September 08, 2024 in New York City.© Gotham

Rosalia showed off her toned abs in an all-pink look. The singer wore a bright ensemble which consisted of pink micro shorts, a long-sleeve crop top, and a velvet cap. 

Rosalia is seen on September 08, 2024 in New York City. © David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin

The singer kept things simple during her latest outing in NYC. Rosalia wore a black midi dress paired with a matching black cardigan and red heels. She completed the look with gold statement earrings and dark sunglasses. 

Rosalia steps out in NYC© Instagram

The musician took to social media to show one of her favorite looks, wearing a semi-sheer Margiela dress, a black cardigan, and black heels. 

