Lindsay Lohan looks stunning in satin slip dress and diamond jewelry at NYFW

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying a successful year. The fan-favorite actress continues to make her fans excited about her return to Hollywood after wrapping up her highly anticipated sequel to 'Freaky Friday' where she shares the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 38-year-old star has also had some stunning fashion moments this year, including her appearance at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards. This time Lindsay stepped out in New York City wearing a jaw-dropping ensemble at the Michael Kors show, as part of NYFW.

© James Devaney

Lindsay looked elegant in a floor-length metallic slip dress. She paired the look with a matching gray fur-lined coat. The actress accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, including two necklaces, small earrings, and an impressive diamond ring.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo

The 'Freakier Friday' actress, who is preparing for the theatric release of the upcoming film next year, styled her strawberry hair straight and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip and a subtle smokey eye.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo

Lindsay was all smiles at her arrival wearing black ankle boots, a black Michael Kors bag, and dark sunglasses. The actress posed for photos and waved at her fans before entering the show, where she sat front row next to Anna Wintour, Kerry Washington, Huma Abedin, and Olivia Wilde.

© Gilbert Flores

The star recently shared a sweet message after finishing filming the movie, sharing her appreciation for the cast and crew. “I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!” she wrote.