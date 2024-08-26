Paris Hilton reveals if she is still friends with Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Nicole Richie

Way before Taylor Swift's friendship with almost all of Hollywood's A-Listers became a thing, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan made headlines for their fun-filled club days. Now that the three have taken different paths, many wonder if they are still in touch.

Now, 18 years after their iconic car photo made headlines in almost every magazine and newspaper, Hilton told Dominican American journalist and TV Host Naz Perez about their friendship status while chatting on a TalkShopLive event.

© Getty Images Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton are seen in Los Angeles, California, on November 26, 2006. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to Paris, she and Lindsay reconnected at a recent Vanity Fair party. "It was so good to see her," Paris said. She looks so beautiful. I'm so happy for her."

When asked about Britney, she said the "Toxic" singer visits her home often. "She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much," she said about her son Phoenix, 19 months, and daughter London, nine months, with husband Carter Reum.

Lindsay Lohan is the mother of 12-month-old Luai with Bader Shammas, while Britney Spears shares sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Hilton also revealed that Britney has dance parties with Paris' son Phoenix.

In addition to Lindsay and Britney, Paris' friendship with Nicole Richie is a staple in Hollywood. At one point, the pair were like Oprah and Gayle or Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Nicole and Paris have been best friends since the age of 2 and became a worldwide sensation when they co-starred in the 2003 reality show The Simple Life.

As Paris revealed in the interview, to mark the show's 20th anniversary, they will have a reunion special that will air on Peacock in December 2024.

© Getty Images Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie work at Sonic Drive-In while filming scenes for 'The Simple Lifeâ' reboot TV show on August 05, 2024, in Duarte, California. (Photo by Sara Jaye/WireImage)

As Paris shared, they "came up with this all on our own, and it is such a fun concept. No one has ever done anything like it before." She added, "We went back to Arkansas and just reconnected with all of the people we were there with 20 years ago. "So it's been really special. I'm really excited for people to see it."

"I have not laughed this hard in a very long time," Paris said. "We're having the best time ever together," Paris assured.

In another interview, she shared more details. “I’m so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock,” she said to E! News. “Nicole has been my best friend since we’re 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her.”

© Getty Images Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

“Simple Life is such a special show,” continued Hilton. “And this is just going to be so iconic and I can’t wait for fans to see.”