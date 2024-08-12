Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lindsay Lohan shows off glamorous look including metallic heels and diamond earrings
Digital Cover fashion© Grosby Group

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 12, 2024 6:44 PM EDT

Lindsay Lohan is booked and busy. The fan-favorite star is having a great year, making fans excited for the upcoming 'Freaky Friday' sequel, which is in the middle of filming alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

© Grosby Group

The onscreen mother-daughter duo took the stage at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards to give details about the new installment, wearing a stunning ensemble and a glamorous makeup look.

© Grosby Group

Lindsay had an emotional moment with Jamie Lee, sharing a hug on stage and surprising the audience. The actress wore a flowy Jil Sander mint green dress featuring a high neck.

© Grosby Group

She completed the look with metallic heels, diamond earrings, matching bracelets and rings, and a crystal clutch. Lindsay took a moment to pose for some photos backstage after getting ready for the event.

© Grosby Group

She also styled her red hair in a half-up hairstyle and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip and a subtle smokey eye.

