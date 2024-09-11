Why Ana de Armas moved away from Hollywood at the height of her fame

Ana de Armas is known for keeping her personal life private. The Hollywood star, who found great success in recent years following her acclaimed roles and multiple nominations, attended the Toronto International Film Festival and walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Eden.'

The Cuban-Spanish actress also gained media attention during her 10-month relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020, quickly becoming a fan-favorite star and obtaining recognition. Now Ana is reflecting on her latest achievements and moments in the entertainment industry, explaining why she decided to take a step back and move away from Hollywood.

© Emma McIntyre Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

During an interview with E! News at the TIFF, the 'Blonde' star revealed that she has been living in rural Vermont. “I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world,” she said to the publication. “We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself.”

© Rodin Eckenroth

She continued; “I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."

The actress was inspired to "take action" after experiencing the fast-paced life in Los Angeles, where paparazzi and media attention were interested in her personal and romantic life. “You just feel it when it’s time to change,” she said. “Look out for yourself. There’s a time when you learn what’s good for you and what’s not. What serves you the most? Pay attention to that and take action."

© GettyImages

Despite making a drastic change, Ana is still acting and being involved in the industry, enjoying her success and preparing for a new era.