Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills mansion was reportedly Ben Affleck's idea, as she wasn't fully onboard

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, sources close to the singer, actress, and businesswoman are making sure that despite her diva image, a few of the over-the-top things that happened or she acquired during her two-year marriage to Ben were not her idea. According to an insider, Ben and JLo's Beverly Hills mansion was not purchased under a mutual agreement.

"The $68 million mansion was Ben's idea and a major compromise for her," the source told People regarding the marital home they bought in May 2023." She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances," the source adds.

Lopez aspired to ensure the comfort of her teenage twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck's three children, Violet (18), Fin (15), and Samuel (12), from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. According to reports, their contemporary-style home boasted expansive living space, featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms within its 38,000-square-foot area.

While it sounds like a dream house, the insider revealed it didn't align with Lopez's taste. "She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe," the person assured. A second source argued that Affleck was the one who wasn't feeling the mansion, mainly due to its location. "His life's in Brentwood. His kids live there," the source says. "It was such a pain and time-consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it."

Before Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck rented a house in the summer. When Affleck moved out of their shared home, Jennifer actively began searching for a new home in Los Angeles. JLo is reportedly still house hunting because she hasn't yet found the perfect match. In June, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck were discreetly exploring the possibility of selling their shared mansion off-market, a strategy commonly employed in the high-end real estate sector. Subsequently, they opted to put the home on the public market the following month.

While Jennifer was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons, Affleck acquired a new property for $20.5 million. The residence encompasses five bedrooms and six bathrooms within a 6,000 sq ft area, situated at the terminus of a tranquil cul-de-sac. It features breakfast and dining spaces, a distinct family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, and a detached guest house.

Following the breakdown of their relationship, the ex-partners are now leading independent lives. Despite this, they continue to coexist in shared environments, such as their workplace in Los Angeles. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted departing the premises within a short timeframe. According to reports, JLo exited first, with Ben following 15 minutes later. The couple, who had not been seen together for months, are now at the center of discussions related to a potentially contentious situation arising from the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

As reported by People, their divorce “has the potential to get ugly.” The former couple did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in Las Vegas before their big wedding ceremony at Ben's property. According to a source, there are some issues regarding their finances. In addition to their Beverly Hills mansion, each has their own successful business, which is considered community property and is subject to division after their two-year union.



