Jennifer Lopez shops for her new $60M mansion with Emme and Max Muniz

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially have a $60.85 million love nest, and now it’s time to decorate. It was revealed last week that Bennifer purchased a mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills in what was reportedly an all-cash deal. Over the weekend, JLo was spotted shopping with her twins Emme and Max, 15, who she shares with Marc Anthony.



JLo was shopping for a new fireplace screen at Wilshire Fireplace, and she needed more than one because the mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces.

Along with JLo and the kids on the outing was also what looked like a friend. She helped the singer make the right choice.



TMZ broke the news on May 31, revealing that the whole deal took 1 week, start to finish. They started moving in immediately and the outlet published photos of their belongings piled up high in the driveway. There was a ton of furniture, huge rugs, boxes, trunks, and more.

They’ll have plenty of space to make it their own. The house has a cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge, and a spa with a hair and nail salon, and a sauna and massage room.

It also has a separate, 5,000-square-foot sports facility, which includes an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring, and sports lounge.

The A-list family will also be well protected with a 2-bedroom guard house.

It’ll be the perfect place for the blended family. While JLO shared Emma and Max with Anthony, Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11. They’ve been spending time together, recently supporting Serpahina’s school performance.