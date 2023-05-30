Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Garner recently displayed her exceptional co-parenting skills as she took her daughter Seraphina Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Muniz on a trip to Disneyland alongside other friends.
Despite her busy schedule and celebrity status, Garner prioritizes spending quality time with her children and setting a positive example for other co-parenting families.
