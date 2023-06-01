How Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner became good friends ‘over the past year’

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have a lot in common. The two fan-favorite celebrities have a successful careers in the entertainment industry, they are devoted mothers, and their respective kids have forged an incredible friendship.

Following JLo and Ben Affleck’s marriage, the blended family has spent more and more time together, allowing the two stars to get closer. A close source to the family revealed to Us Weekly that they have become good friends as time passes.

“Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” the insider said to the publication. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”

Garner and Affleck have done a great job at co-parenting and remain friends, as they have been spotted going to school events with their kids, and the actor is even friends with Garner’s boyfriend John Miller.

The former couple share 17-year-old daughter Violet, 14-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 11-year-old son Samuel. JLo also co-parents 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez have previously talked about their experience with their kids, with the singer explaining that the actor “is honestly the best dad” she has ever seen. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she said on the Today show.

“It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. It’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born,” she said about their blended family.