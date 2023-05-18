Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck©GrosbyGroup
Celebrity news

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chat as they drop off their kids at school

Affleck and Garner were spotted dropping off their kids at school.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are a united front when it comes to their kids. The pair was photographed as they dropped off their kids at their school in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and catched up as Garner climbed inside her car.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s role as a father

Jennifer Garner channels 60s style in red and yellow hairstyles: See pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by their children

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck©GrosbyGroup
Garner and Affleck

Affleck wore a grey jacket, a blue plaid shirt, and some jeans that he paired with some white Nike sneakers. He was drinking some ice coffee. In the case of Gardner, she was wearing work out clothes made up of a gret sweater, blue tights, high white socks and some workout sneakers. She tied the look together with a pink cap and some sunglasses.

The two appeared to be discussing something as they approached their vehicles, at one point laughing at something that the other said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner©GrosbyGroup
Affleck and Garner outside their kids’ school

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children together: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. The two married in 2005 and were together for 10 years.

In an interview with Allure, Garner revealed that while their kids are supportive of their careers, they prefer to watch Affleck’s films. "They don't mind watching their dad," she said. "But they kind of want me to be their mom. They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing."

She says that while raising kids is tough, she has a lot of faith in children and things tend to turn out okay. "Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older," she said. "And most likely they will hew toward lovely."

Related Video:

Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are'

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more