Jennifer Garner channels 60s style in red and yellow hairstyles: See pics

Jennifer Garner had a lot of fun during her recent photoshoot for Allure. The Hollywood star graced the cover of the magazine and was not afraid to try different styles, which resulted in some incredible fashion moments for the 51-year-old actress.

She can be seen posing poolside in an all-yellow ensemble, which perfectly compliments her bowl-cut wig with bangs, inspired by the 60’s fashion era and The Beatles, as described by Jennifer’s hairstylist Adir Abergel.

Fans of the actress remember her iconic ‘Alias’ character, which she seems to channel in the photo shoot, rocking a wavy red wig and wearing a black dress. Both looks included very dramatic makeup, including smokey eyeshadow.

Jennifer is featured on the cover with a short pale pink hairstyle, wearing a sheer green Miu Miu T-shirt and boy shorts from the same brand. The star talked about the public’s perception of her, revealing that she is seen as “nice” but there is much more to her personality that people don’t realize.

“The problem with, ‘Oh, she’s so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is,” she said to the publication. “The problem is being recognized on a day where I’m not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul. I’ve definitely had days where I just can’t do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake. I’m an open book of a person.”