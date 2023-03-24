Jennifer Garner and her lookalike daughter Violet are all smiles in recent outing

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck were all smiles during their recent outing in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo, who are known for looking very much alike, were spotted going on a stroll in Larchmont Village, wearing casual chic outfits.

The 50-year-old actress was photographed makeup free, rocking denim jeans paired with an oversized green blazer and a mint shirt, while Violet wore an all-black ensemble, including a puffer vest, a skirt and sneakers.

The stylish duo were seen having a casual conversation enjoying their time together on their way to grab lunch. And while the Hollywood star is constantly working on multiple film projects, including her AppleTV+ series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ she is also known for spending quality time with her kids.

Jennifer recently revealed that she decided to skip the Oscars and instead she stayed at home making some delicious recipes. The actress shared an Instagram reel cooking Homemade Snickers for her ongoing ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ where she made a recipe by Half Baked Harvest.

She also has been busy with her business ventures, as she is now promoting her collaboration with Once Upon a Farm and Little Sleepies. Jennifer posted an Instagram video on the set of the photo shoot showing the full collection. “So buying these now!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Literally love this!!! comfy pjs and awesome coolers and food! Thank you.”