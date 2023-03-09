Jennifer Garner shares sweet tribute to young co-stars including Jenna Ortega

Jennifer Garner is celebrating International Women’s Day with a sweet tribute to all her young co-stars. The Hollywood star decided to share a series of photos on the set of her many projects throughout her successful career, writing a thoughtful message to honor a new generation of women.

“I’m feeling extra sentimental about my tribe of movie girls lately— and extra proud of the women they are growing up to be,” the 50-year-old actress admitted, praising their work in the film industry. “How lucky am I to work with such talented, compassionate, brilliant young people— they make me a better actor and mother. International Women’s Day — it’s all you, ladies. Go get it!”

Jennifer included photos and selfies with many of her co-stars and friends, including ‘Wednesday’ stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, Yara Shahidi on the set of their 2011 film ‘Butter,’ Kaitlyn Dever from the 2014 film ‘Men, Women & Children,’ and Everly Carganilla from Netflix’s ‘Yes Day.’

She also added some sweet photos with Giselle Eisenberg, Angourie Rice, Cailey Fleming, Kylie Rogers, Maika Dillon Monroe, and Kerris Dorsey. “What a wonderful role model!” her friend Reese Witherspoon commented, while the young women on her post showed their appreciation for the tribute.

“Thank you for paving the way and always making me feel so welcomed,” Yara responded. “Love you, you make me want to be a better woman,” Emma wrote, while Kaitlyn commented, “I love you. What a light you are in this world, miss you xoxo.”