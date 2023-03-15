Jennifer Garner makes homemade snickers before skipping the Oscars

Jennifer Garner, her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and Tom Cruise were a few stars missing from the 95th Academy Awards. It’s rumored that Cruise missed the show because he didn’t want to see his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. There is no word on why Affleck wasn’t there, but we may know what Garner was doing instead- she was enjoying her homemade snickers.
On Sunday, the 13 Going on 30 stars shared an Instagram reel for her ongoing “Pretend Cooking Show” where she made a recipe by Half Baked Harvest. The whole process took hours as she meticulously made coconut caramel, and chocolate peanut butter mixture. She shared the vegan snack with her Family Leave costar Ed Helms, who she said loved it.
Oprah Winfrey has a surprising secret ingredient in her favorite butter-free pasta
Grounding tips to use in your every day life: Psychology Tools
Effective tips to manage stress: From journaling to meditation
If you have time to make the snack, here’s what you need to know.
Ingredients:
- 12 oz dark chocolate, chopped
- 4 Tbsp creamy peanut butter
- 2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut
- 1 cup roasted cashews
- 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
- 14 oz fullfat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup roasted peanuts
Directions:
- Line a 9x13inch baking dish with parchment paper.
- Melt 6 oz chocolate and 2 Tbsp peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Pour into prepared dish and spread into an even layer. Place in the freezer for 15 mins to harden.
- While it’s hardening, in a food processor, pulse coconut flakes and cashews until finely ground. Add dates and pulse until the mixture comes together and forms a ball.
- When the chocolate/peanut butter mixture has hardened remove it from the freezer. Using your hands, press the coconut mixture into an even layer on top of the chocolate. Return the pan to the fridge to chill while you make the third layer.
- Combine coconut milk, sugar, and honey in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over mediumhigh heat. Cook for ~10 mins or until caramel has thickened. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 mins. Stir in coconut oil, vanilla, and peanuts.
- Remove the pan from the fridge and pour the caramel mixture over the bars, spreading in an even layer. Return pan to fridge to chill for at least 1 hour.
- About 10 mins before removing the bars from the fridge, melt the remaining 6 oz chocolate and 2 Tbsp peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Let cool for 5 mins, then pour the chocolate over the caramel layer, spreading evenly.
- Return to fridge until well chilled, at least 1 hour. Garner left them overnight.
- Cut bars into squares and serve. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.