Jennifer Garner makes homemade snickers before skipping the Oscars

Jennifer Garner, her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and Tom Cruise were a few stars missing from the 95th Academy Awards. It’s rumored that Cruise missed the show because he didn’t want to see his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. There is no word on why Affleck wasn’t there, but we may know what Garner was doing instead- she was enjoying her homemade snickers.



On Sunday, the 13 Going on 30 stars shared an Instagram reel for her ongoing “Pretend Cooking Show” where she made a recipe by Half Baked Harvest. The whole process took hours as she meticulously made coconut caramel, and chocolate peanut butter mixture. She shared the vegan snack with her Family Leave costar Ed Helms, who she said loved it.



If you have time to make the snack, here’s what you need to know.

Ingredients:

12 oz dark chocolate, chopped

4 Tbsp creamy peanut butter

2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut

1 cup roasted cashews

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

14 oz fullfat coconut milk

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup roasted peanuts

Directions: