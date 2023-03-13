Grounding tips to use in your every day life: Psychology Tools

Maintaining a positive perspective can get difficult at times, especially when we try to balance our family life, relationships and work life. And while we can’t control what life throws at us, we can always control the way we react. Here are some psychology tips we can use in our everyday lives, because we can always use a little help.

“Each day, morning or night, reflect on three things in your life that are positive and how you fit into them. This could be as simple as being grateful for the good health that allows you to get up in the morning, a specific loved one, a pet or a successful day at the office,” Adam Goodman-Smith of Barefoot Coaching shared.

Grounding ourselves will help when we are facing struggles or feeling frustrated. “Why not think about the barista cracking a joke with you as you got your morning coffee, a colleague congratulating you on a piece of work, or your partner sending you a loving text? Our days are filled with positive moments to savour if we just take a moment to see them,” he explained.

It’s normal to dwell on the past when we are going through a difficult time, however we can always turn things around if we reflect on the positive parts of our lives. “Consciously, remembering and verbalizing happy times can enhance happiness and improve your daily life,” said Adam. “Yes, the past may be littered with difficult moments but what about the fond memories of your teen-hood friends, grandmother’s cooking or family pets? There are good times in your life to reminisce on too.”

Watch the full video for more tips!