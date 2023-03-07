Oprah Winfrey has a surprising secret ingredient in her favorite butter-free pasta

If you love pasta but are worried about butter and cream, Oprah Winfrey has a secret ingredient that could solve all your problems. It’s not some fancy substitute you can only find at an overpriced store in Beverly Hills either- it’s oatmeal. Thats right! Oatmeal.
On Sunday, Winfrey shared a video alongside her French chef Phillipe Chevalier who has helped her figure out how to make dishes with the least amount of points or calories. “When we first met I loved his food but there was one problem- too much cream too much butter,” she said. So she challenged him to cook up one of her favorite meals- lemon pasta with peas and mushrooms—without butter or cream.
The talented chef succeeded, leaving Wifrey in disbelief, she even wanted him to prove there wasn’t any inside. “You wanted to see it,” he quipped with a laugh. Oprah Daily says Chevalier cooks up a big batch of steel-cut oats, using the liquid in the sauce to create a thick, creamy texture.
While pasta without butter and milk can sound a little bland, Winfrey had a face full of satisfaction and joy when enjoying it. Check out the recipe below, per Oprah Daily.
Ingredients
- Cooked spaghetti (1 box)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups mixed mushrooms
- 2 tbsp shallots, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
- Cooked oatmeal (1 cup of steel-cut oats, 4 1/2 cups of water, and 1 chicken or vegetable bouillon cube)
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- 1/2 tbsp lemon zest
- 2 tbsp chives, chopped
- 1 tbsp basil, chopped
- 1/2 cup of peas, cooked
- 4 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and pepper
- Candied lemon (optional)
Directions
- Bring 4 cups of water to boil in a large pot. Add 1 cup of oatmeal and one cube of chicken (or vegetable) bouillon. Cook for 15 minutes.
- Strain about 1/2 cup of liquid from the cooked oatmeal into a bowl or measuring cup. Put to the side to use later.
- Add about 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Once the pan is warm add mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and thyme. Sauté for about 30 seconds.
- Add the oatmeal bouillon mixture you put to the side into the pan.
- Add grated Parmesan and a dash of lemon zest. Stir until the cheese is melted.
- Add chives, basil, and peas. Stir to combine.
- Turn the heat up to medium-high and add about 1 tbsp. lemon juice.
- Add the cooked spaghetti to the pan and toss until coated in the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Garnish with basil and candied lemon (optional)