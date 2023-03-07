Oprah Winfrey has a surprising secret ingredient in her favorite butter-free pasta

If you love pasta but are worried about butter and cream, Oprah Winfrey has a secret ingredient that could solve all your problems. It’s not some fancy substitute you can only find at an overpriced store in Beverly Hills either- it’s oatmeal. Thats right! Oatmeal.





©Oprah Winfrey







On Sunday, Winfrey shared a video alongside her French chef Phillipe Chevalier who has helped her figure out how to make dishes with the least amount of points or calories. “When we first met I loved his food but there was one problem- too much cream too much butter,” she said. So she challenged him to cook up one of her favorite meals- lemon pasta with peas and mushrooms—without butter or cream.



The talented chef succeeded, leaving Wifrey in disbelief, she even wanted him to prove there wasn’t any inside. “You wanted to see it,” he quipped with a laugh. Oprah Daily says Chevalier cooks up a big batch of steel-cut oats, using the liquid in the sauce to create a thick, creamy texture.



While pasta without butter and milk can sound a little bland, Winfrey had a face full of satisfaction and joy when enjoying it. Check out the recipe below, per Oprah Daily.

Ingredients

Cooked spaghetti (1 box)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups mixed mushrooms

2 tbsp shallots, chopped

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

Cooked oatmeal (1 cup of steel-cut oats, 4 1/2 cups of water, and 1 chicken or vegetable bouillon cube)

1 cup grated parmesan

1/2 tbsp lemon zest

2 tbsp chives, chopped

1 tbsp basil, chopped

1/2 cup of peas, cooked

4 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Candied lemon (optional)

Directions