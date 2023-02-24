This homemade churros recipe will make you popular among friends and family

Even if you don’t have a professional churro maker at home, achieving excellence of this exquisite typical Spanish cuisine is easier than you think. With this easy recipe you will make your first dozen of churros in just half an hour.

Homemade Churros

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

400 ml of water

350 g of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of salt

Olive oil for frying

White sugar for decoration (optional)

Method:

We boil the water with a tablespoon of salt. Just before it boils, remove it from heat and add the wheat flour at once. Stir with a wooden spoon until obtaining a uniform dough. We knead the dough onto a flat surface with our hands. If the dough is still very sticky, we will add more flour to be able to knead it more easily. It should be sticky but compact. We put the dough in a pastry bag or churro maker. It is essential to eliminate all the air to avoid splashing oil when frying them. We make strips of churros about 15 cm long and stick one end to the other, looking for the typical loop shape of churros. In a pan or fryer, we heat olive oil to a temperature of about 200°C. We incorporate the churros until they are golden on both sides. We remove them and let them rest on an absorbent paper, to remove excess oil. Sprinkle sugar before serving.