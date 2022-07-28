Pastelon, a.k.a the “Puerto Rican lasagna” [Recipe]

Pastelon is a classic Puerto Rican dish made with layers of plantains and beef. It is considered the “Puerto Rican lasagna”. The sweetness from the plantains, combined with the savory flavor of the ground beef, creates the most delicious sweet and savory Latin flavors.

Pastelon is a labor of love to make, but the final dish is so worth it! It is made all year round, especially during the holidays as a delicious treat. Below is the recipe to make authentic homemade pastelon.

Recipe: Pastelon

TOTAL TIME: 1 HR - SERVINGS: 12 - DIFFICULTY: MEDIUM TO ADVANCED

Ingredients:

Ground Beef:

3 ½ to 4 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 envelopes Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

Plantains:

12 (yellow) sweet ripe plantains

1 ¼ cup of corn or canola oil

1st Egg Mixture:

6 eggs, whisked

¼ teaspoon salt

2nd Egg Mixture:

7 eggs, whisked

¼ teaspoon salt

Shredded mozzarella cheese for garnish (Optional)

Preparation: