Pastelon, a.k.a the “Puerto Rican lasagna” [Recipe]

Pastelon is a classic Puerto Rican dish made with layers of plantains and beef. It is considered the “Puerto Rican lasagna”. The sweetness from the plantains, combined with the savory flavor of the ground beef, creates the most delicious sweet and savory Latin flavors.
Pastelon is a labor of love to make, but the final dish is so worth it! It is made all year round, especially during the holidays as a delicious treat. Below is the recipe to make authentic homemade pastelon.
Recipe: Pastelon
Ingredients:
Ground Beef:
- 3 ½ to 4 pounds ground beef
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 envelopes Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote
Plantains:
- 12 (yellow) sweet ripe plantains
- 1 ¼ cup of corn or canola oil
1st Egg Mixture:
- 6 eggs, whisked
- ¼ teaspoon salt
2nd Egg Mixture:
- 7 eggs, whisked
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Shredded mozzarella cheese for garnish (Optional)
Preparation:
- Preheat your oven to 400 F.
- Heat a pot on medium high heat for 30 seconds. Add the oil, and heat the oil for about 15 seconds.
- Add the ground beef, 2 teaspoons of salt, 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper, and 3 Sazon packets, and cook the meat for about 25 minutes, until the meat is browned on all sides, and cooked through. Stir frequently to make sure the ground beef gets evenly browned on all sides.
- While the meat is cooking, slice the plantains lengthwise into ¼” thick slices and set aside.
- Heat 1 ¼ cups of oil on medium heat for about 2 to 3 minutes. Once the oil is hot, fry the plantains in batches for about 1 to 2 minutes per side, until both sides are golden brown, and set aside.
- Whisk the 6 eggs and ¼ teaspoon of salt (1st egg mixture).
- Spray the bottom of a large roasting pan with cooking spray, and pour the egg mixture into the bottom of the roasting pan.
- Fill the bottom of the pan with one layer of the fried plantains.
- Pour some of the ground beef mixture onto the fried plantains. Repeat until all of the plantains and ground beef have been layered.
- Whisk the 7 eggs and ¼ teaspoon salt (2nd egg mixture), and pour over top. *You can also add some shredded mozzarella cheese on top for a cheesy top layer flavor.
- Cover the pan with aluminum foil or the roasting pan cover, and bake at 400 F for about 20 minutes to 30 minutes, until the mixture is cooked through.
